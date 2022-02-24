Future PH chess Hall of Famer Manny Senador dies

IN MEMORIAM. International Master Emmanuel Senador said he was a late bloomer in the sport.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Philippine chess mourns the passing of a future Hall of Famer, International Master Emmanuel “Manny” Senador, who succumbed to colon cancer on Wednesday, February 23. He was 62.

The Ilonggo chesser served as head coach of the Philippine Paralympic chess team.

“Rest in peace to our former Philippine Paralympic chess team coach IM Manny Senador. Thanks for the memories,” wrote National Master Henry Roger Lopez on his Facebook wall.

Lopez told Rappler that the the tactical genius Senador’s tenure with the Paralympics team, although brief, was worth it as he was an equally good mentor as his predecessor, Grandmaster Rogelio “Joey” Antonio Jr.

Senador’s team in the Professional Chess Association of the Philipines (PCAP), the Isabela Knights, as well as other tournament players offered their condolences.

“He was a brave and passionate Knight. The cancer illness did not stop him from playing competitively in PCAP last year with some good results,” said Arena Grandmaster Rey Urbiztondo of the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates.

Some of Senador’s accomplishments in the last decade of his fruitful career include winning the championships in the Malaysian IGB 2018 Cititel KL Senior Open and the 2010 Candon Open chess championship in Ilocos Sur, where he finished ahead of 13-time Philippine Open champion GM Antonio.

A late bloomer, Senador shared he only learned chess at the age of 12 and once told the Asian Yatzchess that poverty would normally delay the development of talented chess players.

“Philippines is a poor country so you have to train on your own,” said Senador, who gained at least one GM norm before his death. – Rappler.com