Teen fencer Clyd Guinto impresses in Asian tilt debut

PROMISING. Clyd Guinto (left) holds his Certificate of Award from the Philippine Fencing Association with his coach Ramil Endriano.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino foil fencer Clyd Lorenzo Guinto made a strong showing in the Asian Cadet Fencing Championships with a rare ‘all wins’ campaign in the pool on his way to a top 20 finish recently in Manama, Bahrain.

Guinto, who will turn 16 this July, put together a clean slate of 5-0 in the opening round at Pool No. 9 of six fencers in his first campaign in the continental meet for 17-and-under fencers.

Guinto defeated Ali Albusaidi of Oman 5-3, then pulled off a thrilling 5-4 victory against Dhruv Tyagi of India, followed by a convincing 5-0 win over Uzbekistan’s Radmir Vorojeykin, and came through with identical 5-3 wins in his last two bouts, Abdulaziz Kandari of Kuwait and Trevor Wu of Chinese Taipei.

A Grade 10 student at Paref Southridge, Guinto advanced to the direct elimination round as the No. 7 ranked fencer and dispatched No. 58 Albusaidi with a 15-12 win in the Round of 64.

Faris Alblooshi of United Arab Emirates won the gold medal in men’s foil, Rui Hayashikawa of Japan took the silver medal, while South Korea’s Beomjun and China’s Gao Tian settled with the bronze medals.

Although he suffered a 15-5 loss to Japan’s Shun Shiraogawa in the Round of 32, Guinto managed to finish at No. 17 among 80 fencers in the four-day tournament organized by the FIE or the International Fencing Federation.

Ramil Endriano, the coach of Guinto, said that while the ‘all wins’ feat was impressive, it was the drive and passion of the fencer that really made its mark as far as he is concerned.

“It’s rare to have an all-wins in a tournament like the Asian Cadet Fencing Championships, especially for a Filipino,” Endriano, currently the head coach of the fencing national team, said in Filipino.

“I think the last all-wins was Samantha Catantan in the Under-23 Asian Fencing Championships.”

“But for me, what made a mark is his drive and passion,” the coach added. “Prior to the Asian Cadet, he lacked training because of conflict of schedule with his studies. I think he only trained three times a week. Yet he performed well in the tournament.”

Guinto, whose brother Yllac also competed in the foil and epee events of the tournament, said it was all about having the right mindset going to the event despite the challenges.

“I knew that I had to do my best. I am already there on the big stage, I need to make the most out of it for myself and for those who have helped me — my coaches, my parents, family and teammates,” said Guinto.

“I’ve built up my confidence and grit. All I needed was to apply everything that I have learned and to give it my all, while staying relaxed and having fun.”

“I felt ecstatic (with the result). It was very rewarding to win all bouts in the pools. It’s something,” added the teen fencer, who had national team fencer Michael Nicanor as his coach in Bahrain.

“I didn’t expect yet I knew I worked hard to be there and achieve such. Especially in a big competition like the Asian Championships, I am very proud to represent the Philippines by doing my best and winning all my (pool) bouts.”

Next for Guinto, a member of the Admirals Robotics Varsity Team, is the World Cadet Fencing Championships in Saudi Arabia next month.

“I’m very excited to again participate in the World Championships in Riyadh, at the same time carry the Philippine flag once more. This competition gives me something to aspire for, to work even harder as I’m up against the world. I know I deserve to be there and I will try my best to win,” said Guinto, whose initial campaign in the world was in Dubai in 2022.

Aside from the Guinto brothers, other Filipino fencers who competed in the Asian Cadet were Antonio Manuel in men’s foil; Miyake Capina, Kaijinsei dela Serna, Ina Pascual and Jodie Tan in women’s foil; Oscar del Castillo, Enrico Fuentes and Diego Son in men’s epee; Nina Canlas, Ashley Mae Harrison, Ivana Salvador and Solana Trinidad in women’s epee; Matthew Luis General, Mairon Jeremiah Moulic, Julian Guile Rosaros and Enrico Joaquin Ronsayro in men’s saber; and sisters Medivh and Maiev in women’s saber. – Rappler.com