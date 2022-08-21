CCE looking at expansion after wrapping up inaugural season

CHAMPION. Lyceum rules the inaugural season of the Collegiate Center for Esports.

The Collegiate Center for Esports aims to expand after 10 schools saw action in its maiden season

MANILA, Philippines – The Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) is already looking at a potential expansion after a successful staging of its maiden season.

Ten schools saw action in the inaugural Mobile Legends tournament, with the Lyceum Pirates besting the San Sebastian Stags in the CCE finale to claim the historic championship.

“We’re expecting an even better Season 2, even bigger than Season 1,” said CCE president Stanley Lao in a mix of Filipino and English.

Lyceum proved to be a cut above the rest as it went unbeaten in the elimination round before it swept San Sebastian in the best-of-three championship series to emerge victorious.

Other schools which participated in Season 1 include San Beda, Letran, Arellano, Mapua, St. Benilde, EAC, JRU, and Perpetual.

This early, the CCE has received feelers from different schools which look to join the fold.

“It is a dream come true for us as the students were finally given a chance. We, at CCE, were more than thrilled, honored and pleased to see their happiness,” Lao said.

“We’re all happy so we’re hoping that more people will support us.”

As CCE grows, it also seeks to produce world-class players who can represent the national team in international esports tournaments. – Rappler.com