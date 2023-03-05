LOOK: Cross-country race returns in Rizal

Emmanuel Dave Montemayor), Jericho Rivera, and James Carl dela Cruz emerge as the overall winners

MANILA, Philippines – Over 2,400 cyclists braved the tough yet scenic routes when the 7-Eleven Trail returned last weekend after a three-year hiatus.

Cross-country racers rode on a challenging 40-kilometer single-loop course featuring a mixed terrain of road climbs, fire roads, and single tracks at the biking capital of the country, the Timberland Heights in San Mateo, Rizal.

Skilled riders navigated courses with obstacles like jumps, drops, sharp turns, and gaps, while non-pros took less technical routes but still with twists and curves for the thrill.

Emmanuel Dave Montemayor (1:46:30), Jericho Rivera (1:47:20) and James Carl dela Cruz (1:47:21) emerged as the top three overall race winners.

“We anticipated a bigger and more intense competitive cycling experience in the Philippines in 2023,” said Jose Victor Paterno, president and CEO of the Philippine Seven Corporation (PSC), the exclusive licensor of 7-Eleven in the Philippines.

“The 7-Eleven Trail is eager to conduct bolder races in the future so that our local cyclists may also challenge themselves and that we can identify upcoming racers who may soon be our nation’s pride.”

– Rappler.com