PH National Games, Batang Pinoy delegates wait long hours for allowance

CROWDED. The scene outside the Ninoy Aquino Stadium during the 2023 Philippine National Games and Batang Pinoy.

Several Philippine National Games and Batang Pinoy delegates complained about the disorganized release of their transportation allowance

MANILA, Philippines – Athletes and coaches who participated in the Philippine National Games and Batang Pinoy waited long hours to collect their transportation allowance from the Philippine Sports Commission.

Several delegates complained about the disorganized release of the P2,000 stipend as many remained in line at 2 pm on Friday, December 22, even if they queued as early as 8 am outside the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Malate.

“There is no system,” said Miles Gerian – an arnis coach from Bayawan City, Negros Oriental – in Filipino.

Gerian said the allowance is compensation for their transportation expenses to and from their billeting site at the Rizal High School in Pasig and their competition venue at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Paranaque.

Since they are unfamiliar of ways and routes to move around the city, Gerian and his athletes normally booked Grab rides, which range from P600 to P700.

“The P2,000 is a big deal for us. That is sort of our bonus for playing,” said Gerian.

“Our athletes who receive that, even if they do not win, they still get to take home something, to buy something.”

Instead of making the trip from their quarters in Pasig to the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay, Quezon province taekwondo coach Alex Llaga and his seven students opted to stay in a single room at a nearby hotel.

Though Llaga and most of his athletes managed to obtain their allowances the days prior, he decided to call it a day on Friday due to the line mix-up.

“At least, the kids will be able to recover their expenses,” said Llaga.

Nearly 18,000 participants saw action in the PNG and Batang Pinoy, which were held simultaneously around Metro Manila after being shelved for four years due to the pandemic.

The two multi-sport events wrapped up on Friday. – Rappler.com