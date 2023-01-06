Raducanu suffers injury ahead of Australian Open

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu leaves the court in tears after suffering an ankle injury, casting doubt on her Australian Open stint this January

Britain’s Emma Raducanu retired at 6-0, 5-7 in her second-round match against Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova at the WTA 250 Auckland Classic on Thursday, January 5, after rolling her ankle, casting doubt on her participation at this month’s Australian Open.

Former US Open champion Raducanu swept the first set in 22 minutes but faltered in the second and had her left ankle examined during a medical time-out before leaving court in tears after being unable to complete the first point of the decider.

“I’ve put a lot of physical work in the last few months and I’ve been feeling good and optimistic,” Raducanu was quoted as saying by Stuff Media.

“So to be stopped by a freak injury, rolling an ankle is pretty disappointing, in the first week as well. I thought I was playing some pretty decent tennis.

“The courts are incredibly slick, like very slippery, so to be honest it’s not a surprise that this happened to someone… we’ll assess over the next few days and see what the next steps are.”

The Australian Open begins on January 16. – Rappler.com