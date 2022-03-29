End Women’s Month strong with free live workouts to #BreakTheBias

MANILA, Philippines –As Women’s Month comes to an end, REBEL is inviting everyone for free live workouts until Sunday, April 3.

REBEL’s in-house female coaches, who are also some of the best in the country, will be holding live workout sessions ranging from strength training, yoga, to high intensity workouts, and other training styles – all happening via Zoom and Facebook Live. Here’s the Women’s Week Live Workouts schedule:

Through live group workouts with a tight-knit community, you will be able to get a glimpse of REBEL Coach Together, REBEL’s small group coaching feature that allows you to work closely with an expert coach and a small, exclusive group with similar goals.

Celebrate your strength and those of women around you with female-led classes – everyone is welcome to join! Redefine possibilities, become the best version of yourself, and RSVP now to work out with REBEL for free.

Sign up here: https://fb.me/e/2zUxGDQz6

– Rappler.com