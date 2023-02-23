Cray, Knott lead 1,000-athlete roster, 7 countries in 2023 National Open

HURDLES KING. Eric Cray rules the men's 400m hurdles for the fifth straight SEA Games.

The Philippine Athletics Championships, also known as the National Open, returns to Ilagan, Isabela after a three-year wait, and will feature a star-studded and bemedaled Filipino athlete roster

MANILA, Philippines – At least 1,000 athletes from the Philippines, Brunei, Iraq, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and Thailand are expected to join the 2023 Philippine Athletics Championships as it returns to Ilagan, Isabela from March 21 to 26.

Leading the stacked cast for the host country are Olympians Eric Cray and Kristina Knott, alongside other bemedaled athletes like William Morrison III, Kayla and Kyla Richardson, and Natalie Uy.

“The National Open is highly anticipated because the current members of the national team, including Fil-heritage athletes, will be up against the best local talents and those from Asia,” said Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) secretary general Edward Kho.

“Athletes from the national training pool, collegiate leagues, and standouts from the Palarong Pambansa and Batang Pinoy are also joining.”

This will be llagan’s fourth time hosting the event after a three-year stretch from 2017 to 2019.

The tournament will not only serve as the final qualifying stage for Filipino athletes jockeying for slots to the 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia, but will also offer 100 World Athletics ranking points that will be needed for the 2023 Athletics World Championships this August in Budapest, Hungary. – Rappler.com