Filipino junior golfers vie for title in Thailand

SUPPORT. Junior golf godfather Rep. Mikey Arroyo (third from left), with wife Angela, meet Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines president Oliver Gan (right), with wife Han, and Nicol Gaisano-Gan, one of the eight participants in the ChiangmaiI APJGA International in Thailand.

Geoffrey Tan, Nicole Gaisano-Gan, and Aerin Chan banner the Philippine contingent in the Asia Pacific Junior Golf Association tournament in Thailand

MANILA, Philippines – Eight of the top Filipino junior golfers in their categories will aim for the championship as they compete in the Chiangmai APJGA International from October 12 to 15 at The Royal Chiangmai Golf Resort in Thailand.

Geoffrey Tan, Nicole Gaisano-Gan, and Aerin Chan will lead the Philippine contingent in the tournament organized by the Asia Pacific Junior Golf Association (APJGA) Thailand.

Tan will see action in the Class B category (under-14), while Gaisano-Gan will compete in Class C (under-12), and Chan – daughter of PBA player Jeff Chan – will play in Class D (under-10).

Also seeing action in Class B are Akio Lee and Seth Koa in boys, and Chloe Ang in girls.

Completing the delegation are Bree Macasaet in Class E (under-8) and Stephanie Gaisano-Gan in Class F (under-6).

“This is a great opportunity for our young golfers to test their skills in a tough course like the Royal Chiangmai Golf Resort, and in a way, measure up against other young players from other countries,” said Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) president Oliver Gan.

“We’re grateful to the JGFP board for their support, as well as to the junior golf godfather Representative Mikey Arroyo. We’re excited for our young golfers, and we know they are ready for the challenge,” added Gan, former golf consultant of the Games and Amusement Board (GAB). – Rappler.com