Coach Scott Cooper resigns from PH men’s football team

Azkals head coach Scott Cooper steps down from his post without explanation, two weeks before the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Scott Cooper has resigned from his post as head coach of the national men’s football team, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) announced on Sunday, May 22.

Cooper was the Azkals’ head coach for three years, starting with the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

“I would like to take the opportunity to wish the Azkals all the best for the future. It was a pleasure working with all the staff and players,” said Cooper, who did not disclose the reason for his exit.

Cooper thanked PFF national teams’ committee chairman Dan Palami, as well as Azkals veterans Stephan Schrock and Neil Etheridge “for their unwavering support.”

Palami likewise lauded Cooper for his contributions to the national team.

“We thank coach Scott for sharing his knowledge, time, effort and making great sacrifices to our men’s national team program,” said Palami.

“We had our share of challenges handling the team and competing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time in charge, we were able to secure commitment from players who we believe can help us in achieving our goals. We wish coach Scott all the best in his future endeavors.”

The PFF is set to make an announcement on the new head coach soon as the Azkals prepare for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers from June 8 to 14 in Mongolia. – Rappler.com