Azkals register a come-from-behind win in friendly versus Afghanistan

NEXT MEN UP. The Philippine Azkals pose for a photo after a friendly match against Afghanistan

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals closed out the September FIFA International Match Window with a 2–1 victory over Afghanistan on Tuesday, September 12, at the Rizal Memorial Sports Center.

Omid Popalzay opened the scoring festivities at the 64th minute as he volleyed home team captain Farshad Noor’s cross past Azkals veteran goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Second half substitute Sebastian Rasmussen answered 10 minutes later as he ran past multiple defenders to smash in a powerful left-footed shot inside the box to equalize the match at 1-1.

Then at the 81’ mark, Rontini netted the winner with a running header to send the Philippines to a stunning 2-1 victory.

Azkals head coach Hans Michael Weiss kept 10 players from the starting line-up versus Chinese Taipei last September 8, as Christian Rontini replaced Amani Aguinaldo.

Etheridge, Santiago Rublico, Mike Ott, Manuel Ott, Jose Porteria, Daisuke Sato, Carli de Murga, Patrick Strauss, Jesse Curran, and Patrick Reichelt all retained their respective places from the starting 11.

Wearing their yellow away kit on home soil, the Azkals matched the intensity of the jam-packed crowd as they were lively in the opening minutes.

Reichelt had a great chance to break the deadlock at the 12’ mark, however, his close-range header off a cross from the left-wing went over the bar which resulted in a goal kick.

On the other end of the pitch, Etheridge parried away a free-kick cross from the right wing, while Rublico and Rontini guarded the right side of the defense brilliantly from Afghanistan’s constant attacks.

At the 26th minute, it was Strauss’ turn to test the goalkeeper, but both of his shots on target were caught and parried away by Afghanistan goalkeeper Faisal Ahmad Hamidi.

Reichelt had one last on target attempt in the first half for the Philippines as he connected with Rublico’s cross, however, his goal-bound header was brilliantly saved by Hamidi.

The second half began with veteran goalie Etheridge making a save to deny Afghanistan a breakthrough goal.

At the 59’ mark, Mustafa Azadzoy launched a right-footed attempt near the penalty arc, but luckily for Etheridge, the shot flew towards the upper right corner of the goal and sailed out.

Minutes before conceding a goal, the Philippines had a great chance to strike first, however, Mi. Ott’s shot near the penalty spot was too powerful and went over the bar.

Former Ateneo standout and Kaya FC – Iloilo forward Jarvey Gayoso was then brought in by Weiss at the 88th minute to help the Azkals see out the scintillating come-from-behind triumph.

Following their two-game friendly window this month, the Azkals will now focus on the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualifiers in November. – Rappler.com