Sweden boots 2-time defending FIFA World Cup champ US off thrilling shootout

STUNNER. Sweden's Lina Hurtig and teammates celebrate after progressing to the quarter finals of the World Cup

Sweden upends the FIFA Women's World Cup title picture, dethroning two-time defending champion US by a literal inch in the 7th penalty shootout round

Lina Hurtig scored in the seventh round of penalties after a scoreless 120 minutes to lift Sweden past the United States in a knockout round match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday, August 6 in Melbourne, Australia.

In the top of the seventh round, Kelley O’Hara chipped the ball off the right post and Hurtig then scored, despite goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher getting a touch on the ball. The play was reviewed to make sure the ball crossed the line, and it did by less than an inch.

Third-ranked Sweden, which won the penalties 5-4, plays Japan in the quarterfinal on Friday in Auckland, New Zealand.

The United States, which was ranked No. 1 in the world, had reached the semifinals in the previous eight World Cups, never finishing lower than third place. The Americans were bidding for an unprecedented third straight title, a feat no men’s or women’s team has done before.

“I know we were criticized for different moments in the group stage,” US coach Vlatko Andonovski told FOX Sports after the match.

“I think we came out today and showed we’re all about the game, showed the grit, the resilience of fight, the bravery. They showed everything that we could to win the game and, unfortunately, soccer can be cruel sometimes.”

The player of the match was Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic, who made 11 saves on the 22 American shots. Sweden had nine shots, only one on target.

Musovic kept the match scoreless in regulation with two great second-half saves, including a diving stop to her right on an Alex Morgan header in the 89th minute.

In the 53rd minute, Musovic made a reactionary save with her left hand to deny Lindsey Horan’s shot that was targeted for the lower right corner.

Musovic made stops on Morgan and Lynn Williams in the first 10 minutes of extra time.

The lone save for Naeher was in the 85th minute on a 10-yard shot by Sofia Jakobsson.

The US was dominant everywhere but the scoreboard in the first half. The Americans had 62 percent of possession (82 percent in the final 15 minutes) which led to five shots, two on target, compared to one off-target try for Sweden.

Trinity Rodman was dynamic on the right side, forcing saves by Musovic in the 18th and 27th minutes but the best chance for either team came in the 34th when Horan’s header from an Andi Sullivan corner kick skimmed the top of the bar.

Andonovski said that despite the loss, the best is yet to come for this young United States team.

“Five players that started the game are the first time in the tournament,” he said. “These are players that will be here for years to come, for tournaments to come. This tournament is a great experience for them, and I think they’ll dominate the next one together. …

“This team has got a very bright future and I’m glad we could we could give him the opportunity that we did.” – Rappler.com