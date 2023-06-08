Azkals familiarity key in Hans Weiss’ return

FAMILIAR FACE. Hans Michael Weiss returns to coach the Azkals as the team bids for a stronger season.

Hans Michael Weiss, the Philippine men’s football team’s fourth coach in 12 months, hopes to provide the Azkals stability in his return after 10 years

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) welcomed back Hans Michael Weiss as coach of the national men’s team with the hopes that the German already knows the “variables” for a successful run.

Weiss returns to the Azkals sidelines after 10 years with a year-long agreement in place.

“When we were thinking of who to have as the coach for the national team, we wanted [someone] who would know most of the players, or at least the core, and who would be familiar with the Philippines – its culture, the fans, and all the variables that are required for the team to be successful,” said Azkals team manager Dan Palami.

The PFF also hopes Weiss provides the team much-needed stability as he’s already the Azkals’ fourth coach in 12 months.

“We depend on results at the end of the day,” said Weiss, who succeeded coaches Thomas Dooley, Josep Ferre, and Barae Jrondi.

Under Weiss from 2011 to 2013, the Azkals, almost had a 50% winning percentage with a record of 21 wins, 11 draws, and 12 losses.

“When we worked together the first time, we were laying the foundation,” Weiss said. “It’s a different period now, different time, different setup, and different level… Every person coming in has their own style and the federation has its own targets.”

Weiss said he aims to bring back the same firepower and energy in his return, but also acknowledges that this would be a different run from his previous stint.

“With football, anything goes. There is a need for more support, and a need to focus for the upcoming tournaments,” said PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin B. Gastanes, who was joined by PFF president Mariano Araneta in the press conference on Thursday, June 8.

The Azkals will host two international friendly matches this month at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, first against Nepal on June 15, then versus Chinese-Taipei on June 19.

Weiss, who last mentored the national teams of Mongolia (2017-2020) and Laos (2020-2023), wants to keep the Azkals’ core intact but also seeks to tap key additions in upcoming tournaments. – Rappler.com