Total FC captures Philippine Youth Football League U13 title

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPS. Total Football Club players and coaches celebrate the team's under-13 championship in the Philippine Youth Football League.

Total FC, a youth football club based in Calamba, Laguna, finishes with 13 wins and a draw to bag the under-13 league crown

MANILA, Philippines – Total Football Club captured the under-13 crown in the 2023 Philippine Youth Football League after a 1-0 win over Malaya FC on the final match day recently at the Greenfields Football Fields in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Total FC finished with 13 wins and a draw, with no loss, to garner 40 total points, narrowly beating Mendiola FC for the title.

Mendiola FC had 39 points with a 13-0-1 record – the lone loss dealt by Total FC in a 2-0 shutout.

Eiram Aguilar, Ziad Alsharabi, Ryan Kyle Celestial, Joseph Cenojas, Zaeous Cortez, Revir Deada, and Kurt Del Valle saw action for the champion squad along with Ralph Espinas, Jose Gabriel, Ethan Gile, Daniel Guinto, Jasper Isagon, Antonio Jose Magabo, and Andrei Marabillo.

Rounding out the squad were Emacky Marquez, Maverick Melanio, John Paul Nidar, Luis Pible, Zhaan Roquio, Shem Salilig, Darcy Sarmiento, Mark Justine Silmaro, David Sinfuego, Limuel Tapia, Vegas, Vince Villegas, and Khadmiel Yee.

Total FC won all its matches in the single round-robin.

The YFL is an organized youth league that provides high-level football competition to various elite football clubs in Luzon that is sanctioned by the Philippine Football Federation in an effort to promote grassroots growth and development for the Filipino youth.

Aside from Total FC, other clubs in the YFL include Manila Soccer Academy FC, G8 Academy, Malaya FC Aspire FC, Apueasto Bueno FC, Kaya FC, and Arayat FC.

Total FC’s other teams also had solid campaigns in this year’s YFL, as U7 finished third overall, U9 placed second, while the U-11 squad ranked fifth overall.

Founded in 2019, Total FC is a youth football club based in Calamba, Laguna. The club is now one of the country’s fastest-rising youth football clubs, which provides international-level football skills mastery and training to youth players 4 to 17 years old.

Total FC’s program director Ousman Jeng believes that the future of Philippine football lies in the high quality of football training available to the Filipino players at the grassroots level.

“Our vision is to make world-class football training available to all Filipino youth, regardless of their socio-economic background,” said Jeng. “Imagine the potential, the difference that can make for every child. When their time comes, they will be unstoppable.”

Led by its chairman and team manager Jeremy Vanguardia Tancangco, Total FC receives solid support from private individuals, corporations and local government units. He said that the support would continue since they are all committed to the development of highly skilled and competitive world-class Filipino footballers.

Tancangco said that the program for Total FC would not be possible without the support from Pacific Paint Boysen Phl. Inc., San Miguel Corp., Coca Cola Beverages Phl., JeorgiaMed Inc., The Junction At Carmelray, Honda Power Products Phl., Honda Inverter Generator, Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez, Calamba City Representative Charisse Ann Hernandez, Calamba City Mayor Ross Rizal and Vice Mayor Totie Lazaro, and the Sangguniang Panglungsod ng Calamba. – Rappler.com