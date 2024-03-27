PH kickoff: Spanish football club Villarreal opens academy in Alabang

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Young football players from Villarreal Philippines Academy in Alabang get a chance to visit the LaLiga club in Spain

MANILA, Philippines – Villarreal CF opens the Spanish club’s first official partner academy in the Philippines, aiming to provide unrivaled opportunities for football players all over the country.

The Villarreal Philippines Academy, based in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, 25km south of Manila, will kick off events with an ID camp in April, with a Villarreal CF coach in attendance to help select players for their teams, followed by summer tournaments at Villarreal CF in Spain in June.

“With our vision to elevate the level of youth football in the Philippines, it was a no-brainer for us to partner with Villarreal CF as we believe they can give us a head start to achieve this,” said Villarreal Philippines Academy director Eumir Siao.

“One thing we love about Villarreal CF is the club’s family and community-based values and this is exactly what we’re looking to bring to the Philippines. We are just an island and we want to develop football in our nation, and I think it’s a perfect marriage between a successful club and a country needing to elevate our level of football.”

Selected players from the academy will have a chance to visit Villarreal CF in Spain to take part in the club’s program, such as the Player Training Week and Team Playing Experience, where they can train with or play against Villarreal’s youth teams.

“Villarreal Philippines Academy will provide great opportunities for both players and coaches alike in the Philippines, as they train under one of the top youth football programs in the world,” said joint academy director Neth Siao.

Villarreal Club de Fútbol won the UEFA Europa League in 2021 and famously reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League in 2006 and 2022.

“To experience the methodology of training that the first team players undergo at Villarreal CF is very valuable,” added Siao.

“We believe that Villarreal Philippines will open doors to aspiring Filipino youth. The right set of circumstances will greatly impact the Filipino community, how they train, see and view football, and ultimately how they play the game.” – Rappler.com

For more information on Villarreal Philippines Academy, visit their official website at www.villarrealphilippines.com.