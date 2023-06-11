Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam title with third French Open

HISTORY. Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Norway's Casper Ruud.

Novak Djokovic makes history as the Serbian tennis star captures his 23rd Grand Slam and becomes the only male player to have won each of the four majors at least three times

PARIS, France – Novak Djokovic claimed a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title when he beat Norway’s Casper Ruud, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, in the French Open final on Sunday, June 11 (Monday, June 12, Manila time) .

The Serbian is now the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open – at least three times.

But of the 23 Grand Slams, only three have come at the French Open with rival Rafael Nadal, who has 22 majors, dominating on clay with 14 wins in Paris.

Djokovic has also won 10 times in Australia and three times at the US Open while triumphing seven times at Wimbledon.

“It is no coincidence that I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris because this tournament was really in my entire career the toughest to win,” Djokovic, who has played in the Paris final seven times, said to a cheering crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“A lot of emotions here on this court, also off the court,” he said, after lifting the trophy aloft.

Djokovic won the title without Nadal in the tournament, with the Spaniard missing the Grand Slam due to an injury and surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the year.

“I am being fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams. It is an incredible feeling,” he said.

Fourth seed Ruud, playing in his third major final after Roland Garros and the US Open, got off to the better start with an early break.

Djokovic, however, rallied back to win the tiebreak, then cruised through the second set and tightened his grip when it mattered in the third.

The 36-year-old third seed sealed an emphatic win when Ruud sent a forehand wide on the second match point.

Djokovic can now extend his lead in Grand Slam victories with the season moving over to grass and Wimbledon, where he will bid for an eighth title.

