Gamers Without Borders dangles $10 million prize pool for humanitarian aid

MANILA, Philippines – Gaming for a cause.

Gamers Without Borders, considered the world’s biggest esports charity event, returns for its fourth edition this April dangling a $10 million prize pool for humanitarian aid.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the weeks-long affair brings together the best esports teams from all over the world, including Nigma Galaxy and Navi, to compete in the most popular gaming titles.

Games for this year include Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rocket League, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and Starcraft.

This edition marks a breakthrough for Gamers Without Borders, which will stage its first-ever all-female Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, with six teams invited to duke it out for lion’s share of the $2.5 million purse.

Gamers Without Borders has donated $30 million for COVID-19 relief and vaccine distribution throughout its first three editions.

Its humanitarian aid partners include Unicef, International Medical Corps, Direct Relief, Norwegian Refugee Council, and UN Refugee Agency.

Gamers Without Borders also serves as a qualifier for Gamers8, the world’s biggest esports and gaming festival boasting of a $45 million prize pool that will be hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia starting in July. – Rappler.com