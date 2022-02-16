Fans given green light to watch Gilas’ World Cup qualifying games

HEADLINER. Thirdy Ravena banners Gilas Pilipinas' pool for the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The Araneta Coliseum starts selling tickets for Gilas Pilipinas' four Group A games in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will somehow be able to enjoy its home advantage.

Fans are now allowed to watch the national team live at the Araneta Coliseum as the Philippines kicks off its campaign in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this February.

The Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, February 16, started selling tickets for Gilas’ games in Group A, which includes matches against Korea, New Zealand, and India.

So far, only the P530-lower box and P215-upper box seats have been made available to the public.

Just like the protocols the PBA follows in the ongoing Governors’ Cup, fans have to be fully vaccinated and present their vaccination cards.

The national team faces a packed schedule as it plays four games in five days: Korea on February 24, India on February 25, New Zealand on February 27, and Korea again on February 28.

It will be the first time Gilas will play in front of a home crowd since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the Mall of Asia Arena, where it went unbeaten en route to capturing the gold medal.

The national team also played at home during the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers last year, although all games were held behind closed doors in Clark, Pampanga. – Rappler.com