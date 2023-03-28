Junior golfers Salahog, Ng lead IMG qualifiers

WINNERS. Champion Nicole Gaisano-Gan (first row, second from left) lead the 11-12 girls division winners with Precious Zaragosa, Lisa Sarines, and Brittany Tamayo in the 2023 IMG Junior World Championships qualifying tournament at Eagle Ridge in Cavite. Also in photos are (from left) Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) president Oliver Gan, JGFP chairman Tommy Manotoc, JGFP board members Lue de Guzman and Rel Gomez.

Bobe Salahog and Reese Ng banner the young golfers who earned spots in the IMG Junior World Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Bobe Salahog won in a playoff to emerge as the champion in the boys 15-18 category while Reese Ng ruled the 15-18 girls division as the two golfers led the winners in the 2023 IMG Junior World Championships qualifying tournament on Sunday, March 26, at Eagle Ridge in Cavite.

Salahog carded a final round of four-over par 76 to force a tie on top of the leaderboard with Jacob Cajita’s 78. The two golfers finished the three-day meet with scores of 230, but Salahog won the two-hole playoff.

Salahog and Cajita earned spots in the IMG tournament with Santino Pineda and Zachary Castro, who placed third and fourth respectively in the said category of the meet organized by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP).

Ng, on the other hand, had a final round 73 for a three-day total of 233 to book her spot in the IMG – set July 16 to 22 – with second to fourth placers Alethea Gaccion, Anya Cedo, and Grace Quintanilla.

Nicole Gaisano-Gan, meanwhile, earned her third straight trip to the IMG as she ruled the 11-12 girls by a stroke after her third round 78 gave her a total of 248 to beat the 249 of Lisa Sarines.

The JGFP recently had its 6-under boys and girls, and 7-8 boys and girls’ qualifying meet the IMG. Stephanie Gaisano-Gan and Kenzo Gavin Tan ruled the girls and boys U6, while Kamilla Edrianna del Mundo and Sooreen Lee won in the 7-8 boys and girls divisions.

Precious Zaragosa and Brittany Tamayo, who bested Lisa’s twin Mona Sarines in a playoff for the fourth spot, earned the last two IMG positions for the said category.

Ralph Batican topped the boys 11-12 with a score of 239, and will be joined by David Teves, Zianbeau Edoc and Anton Zingapan, who defeated John Gomez also in a playoff for the fourth spot.

“It was a tough competition as several of the categories were decided by playoffs,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan. “It was a successful event because our young golfers from Visayas and Mindanao joined the tournament.”

Other winners and IMG qualifiers include Tristan Padilla, Geoffrey Tan, Patrick Tambalque and Rafael Leonio in 13-14 boys; Alessandra Luciano, Celine Abalos, Tashanah Balangauan and Isabella Tabanas in 13-14 girls; Vito Sarines, Chan Ahn, Jared Saban and Race Manhit in 9-10 boys; and Quincy Pilac, Aerin Chan, Rafella Batican and Makayla Verano in 9-10 girls.

The annual IMG meet will have the 6-under and 7-8 boys and girls divisions play at the Singing Hills Pine Glenn and Pine Oak courses at Sycuan Resort on July 16-22 in El Cajon, California.

The 11-12 years old will be played at the Heights Golf Course in Sam Diego, while the 15-18 divisions will be played at Torrey Pines, and the 13-14 is set at Rancho Bernardo Heights. – Rappler.com