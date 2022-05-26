Inaugural Canlas Fencing Inter-Club Challenge kicks off

YOUNG TALENTS. Canlas Fencing students in the 12-under boys and girls foil compete in the 1st Canlas Fencing Inter-Club Challenge at SM City Sta. Mesa, Manila.

‘It’s important that we start staging fencing tournaments here in our country,’ says national fencing team coach Amat Canlas as promising local fencers take center stage

MANILA, Philippines – More than 200 fencers from different clubs in the Philippines see action in the 1st Canlas Fencing Inter-Club Challenge starting Thursday, May 26 at the SM City Centerpoint in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

National fencing team coach Amat Canlas, the founder of the Canlas Fencing club, said the event is a big opportunity for promising local fencers to showcase their skills.

In last week’s 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, the Philippine fencing team captured a gold medal courtesy of Samantha Catantan in women’s individual foil, and also picked up three silver and four bronze medals.

“It’s important that we start staging fencing tournaments here in our country,” said Canlas. “It’s been a while since we at CF organized a tournament. We’re ready and we are excited for this tournament.”

Canlas Fencing, which is staging the tournament for the first time with SM as its partner, also looks to promote the sport among the youth as the under-17 boys and girls compete in all three weapons, foil, sabre and epee, on Thursday.

The under-23 women’s and men’s foil and sabre, as well as the under-23 men’s epee take the floor on Friday, while the boys and girls divisions in under-10 and under-12 foil will take center stage on Saturday along with the under-23 women’s epee.

The tournament wraps up on Sunday with the under-12 boys’ and girls’ foil, and the under-23 men’s and women’s foil and epee.

“This is our first [event] in more than two years,” said Canlas. “As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic kept us all inside our homes. But now that restrictions are easing up, we’re very glad that fencing is back – but we still need to continue to follow the minimum health protocols.”

The four-day event is backed by ALX Cargo Logistics Corporation. Hello Glow by Ever Bilena, San Miguel Corporation (SMC), Converge, Uno Fuel, Milo, Pocari Sweat and Stanley Philippines. – Rappler.com