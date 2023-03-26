Triathlete dies in Ironman 70.3 Davao race

RACE. Participants compete in the swim leg of the Ironman 70.3

Organizers of the Ironman 70.3 Davao race confirm that a participant died during the swim leg of the endurance race

MANILA, Philippines – A race participant died during the Ironman 70.3 Davao on Sunday, March 26, the event organizer confirmed.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a race participant at IRONMAN 70.3 Davao. The athlete required medical attention during the swim portion of the race and was transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated,” Alveo Ironman 70.3 said in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

“Our condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to support.”

SunStar Davao identified the participant as veteran swimming coach Jerry Kasim, “who succumbed to a heart attack during the swim course.”

The report said Kasim’s sister, former national dragon boat team member Sanita Kasim Soren, confirmed the death.

The endurance race drew more than a thousand triathletes from 46 countries at the Azuela Cove in Davao.

Portugal’s Filipe Azevedo conquered the 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-kilometer bike, and 21-kilometer run in hot conditions to rule the men’s event with a time of 3 hours and 51.09 minutes.

Sarah Crowley of Australia reigned in the women’s side of the grueling race with a 4:22.49 clocking. – Rappler.com