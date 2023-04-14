Junior golfer Dumdumaya rules JGFP Cebu leg meet

Jaden Dumdumaya, a 16-year-old standout set to debut for the national team in next month’s SEA Games, tops his age group in junior golf action in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine team member Jaden Dumdumaya carded a final round of one-over par 73 to claim the title in the 15-18 years old boys division category in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Cebu-Visayas leg on Thursday, April 12, at the Cebu Country Club.

The 16-year-old US-based Dumdumaya, a member of the University of Southern California team who is set to debut for the national squad in next month’s Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, had a two-day total of 146. He also had an opening round of 73.

He bested by seven strokes Bobe Salahog, who had a 76 on the final day for a total of 153. Clif Richard Nuneza came in third with 156 (77-79).

In the girls category, Grace Quintanilla submitted a pair of 77 in two days to win the title with her total of 154. She defeated Ashley Llena (171) and Julia Samantha Lua (208).

Other winners are Nini Jose Tiongko III and Tashi Balangauan in 13-14 boys and girls, Roman Yosef Tiongko and Francesca Nicolr Gan in 11-12 boys and girls, Chan Ahn and Zuri Balagoyos in 9-10 boys and girls, Alonzo Retuerto and Ma. Brianna Macasaet in 7-8 boys and girls, and Lucas Miguel Revilleza and Stephanie Gan on 6-and-under boys and girls.

The competition will continue on April 15 in Del Monte for the Bukidnon leg.

“We are very grateful to our Cebu organizers led by JGFP director Baltaire Bangalauan, and of course to Cebu Country Club junior golf chairman Bayani Garcia and CCC president Joe Seberano for making making this tournament possible,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan.

“Now we move to Cagayan de Oro for the Bukidnon leg and we want to thank JGFP director Ronald Canlas and Gil Velez, and Del Monte junior golf chairman Mae Linaac for their all out support of the JGFp grassroots program,” added Gan. – Rappler.com