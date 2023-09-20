JXYB struts way to world dance finals in Germany

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ALL OUT. Dhztine ‘JXYB’ Bernardino flashes his moves during the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals.

A crowd favorite, Dhztine ‘JXYB’ Bernardino bags the ‘Dance Your Style’ national crown to earn the right to represent the Philippines in the world finals in Frankfurt

MANILA, Philippines – This krump star from Quezon City hardly thought about winning.

Louries Dhztine Bernardino, popularly known as JXYB, just always wanted to find joy in his craft, no matter how hard it took, which he thinks connected him to the crowd on the way to capturing the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals crown.

The victory also earned Bernardino the right to represent the Philippines in the Red Bull World Championship in Frankfurt, Germany this November.

“When I auditioned, I never thought it would lead up to this day,” Bernardino told Rappler in a mix of English and Filipino. “I never looked into the future that I should win here. I really just wanted to join to enjoy because the best of the best are here.”

Bernardino had to pass the Quezon City auditions and the Manila qualifiers, before taking the stage in the 16-strong finale that included qualifiers and wildcards from all over the country – all with different dance backgrounds, styles, and accomplishments.

The national event, a 1v1 showdown held last September 2 at the BGC High Street in Taguig, had the crowd voting for the winner of each battle.

“I believe the crowd understood what I was trying to say through dance,” said Bernardino, who earned the crowd’s nod in four straight rounds en route to the national title.

“They understood what I was feeling in my dance, that’s why they were there throughout the national finals.”

Overwhelming crowd

JXYB’s dancing, rooted on krump, gave off a gravity that pulls in the viewers. He was a master of crowd control, only few in the competition seemed to exude. But what made him stand out was his energy.

“The crowd was very overwhelming that day,” he said. “There was real pressure. I couldn’t explain the feeling – fear, nervousness, worry – because there were no judges that I had to please.”

But the improvisational nature of krump, combined with arm movements, stomping, chest and core maneuvers, made JXYB a crowd favorite. His in-your-face battle style also allowed him to innovate and connect to the audience.

Bernardino knows, though, that it will be a different battle altogether in the world finals in Germany.

“I really need to step back a bit from the moment, and assess where I am now,” he said. “If I’m going to represent the Philippines in Germany, I need to level up everything that I have.”

“I will work harder, make sure to get better, and will be even more patient,” he added.

Along with the physical preparation in the next two months, which Bernardino is balancing with his day job, he’s also making sure to sustain his emotional drive.

“Pinapalakas ko din yung hugot ko (I want to have a stronger motivation),” he said.

“My mindset every battle should be, ‘paano mo ko tatalunin after ng mga nagawa ko sa isang araw? (how can you beat me after what I did the previous day?)’”

“At the back of my mind, I tell myself that my opponent can’t beat me because I trained so hard, no matter how tired I get. It’s what boosts my soul,” he added.

But Bernardino thinks the Filipino brand of krump that he will bring to the Worlds will be worth every sacrifice.

“There’s nothing else that I would do but represent the Philippines, it wouldn’t be about me,” he said. – Rob Andrew L. Dongiapon/Rappler.com