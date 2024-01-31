This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Women players get to test their wares against some of the world's best 3x3 ballers in the Manila Hustle 3x3

MANILA, Philippines — A chance to keep the Gilas Women players primed and ready for high-level events gets underway as the second season of Manila Hustle 3×3 rolls of on February 3 and 4 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Led by the national team quartet of Camille Clarin, Mikka Cacho, Monique del Carmen, and Tin Cayabyab, a total of seven local-based teams look to defend home court against nine visiting squads.

“We need to provide our clubs with domestic tournaments like this so they could continue operating as a club,” Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Erika Dy told Rappler during the event launch on Tuesday, January 30.

“Because otherwise, if they’re just going to an international tournament once or twice a year, it doesn’t make sense for them to train for 12 months, that’s the value of domestic tournaments like this brings,” she added.

Aside from the four, other Gilas Women pool members have been scattered across the field, like Kaye Pingol (Uratex Dream), Afril Bernardino (Uratex Tibay), Jhaz Joson and Trina Guytingco (Titan).

Some of the world’s best women 3×3 ballers will also see action in the weekend event such as China’s Li Rhenzhu, Spain’s Ari Geli, and Thailand’s Supavadee Kunchuan.

Other local squads participating include Discovery Perlas, Bluefire LPG, and Army Altama.

Teams from Korea, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, and Thailand are all looking to secure the crown, and the necessary points for their respective countries.

The event also serves as preparations for the upcoming FIBA Asia 3×3 Cup in Singapore this March.

“I think it will be very competitive… the Gilas players are scattered in the different teams… it’s really going to be a high level of basketball that we’re going to see this year,” said Dy.

The Philippines also looks to build on its goal of making the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics by accumulating 3×3 points, as well as spotting potential talent for the Nationals. — Rappler.com