Alex Eala falls to Belgian foe anew, bows out of France tourney semis

Alex Eala gets the boot in the W80 Poitiers in France after a three-set loss to Ysaline Bonaventure, the same opponent who eliminated her in the recent W60 Hamburg

MANILA, Philippines – A third pro title remained elusive for Alex Eala.

Eala crashed out of the semifinal of the W80 Poitiers in France after succumbing to Belgium’s Ysaline Bonaventure anew via a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 loss on Saturday, October 29.

The defeat marked the second straight tournament the 17-year-old Eala fell prey to Bonaventure, who is 11 years older and sits at No. 105 in the WTA rankings.

Bonaventure also beat Eala – the WTA No. 248 – in the second round of the W60 Hamburg in Germany less than two weeks ago, cruising to a quick 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Eala, though, proved to be a tougher nut to crack this time as she avoided a sweep, breaking a 2-2 tie in the second set by winning four of the last five games, with Bonaventure losing serve in the fifth and ninth games.

But Bonaventure, who owns 12 championships in the ITF circuit, showed her veteran poise in the third set and jumped to a 5-2 lead after breaking Eala twice.

The reigning US Open girls’ champion, Eala extended the match by blanking Bonaventure in the eighth game, although that only stalled the victory for the Belgian, who wrapped it up in 1 hour and 46 minutes.

Seeking to redeem herself after falling short of the crown in Hamburg, Bonaventure will face the winner between Croatia’s Petra Marcinko, who partnered with Eala in doubles play, and Denmark’s Clara Tauson.

Up next for Eala – the 2021 Manacor and 2022 Chiang Rai titlist – is the W100 Shrewsbury in Great Britain that will run from October 31 to November 6. – Rappler.com