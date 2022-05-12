MEDAL TALLY: 31st SEA Games

The Philippines vies to defend its Southeast Games crown against 10 neighboring countries

MANILA, Philippines – Regional action takes centerstage as 11 countries fight for sports supremacy in the 31st Southeast Asian Games from May 12 to 23.

The Philippines aims to defend its overall crown after topping the 2019 edition with a haul of 149 gold, 117 silver, and 121 bronze medals.

But Vietnam looks to dominate at home as this year’s host after settling for a runner-up finish with a 98 gold-85 silver-105 bronze tally in the 2019 Games in Manila.

Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore also target prime spots as Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, and Timor Leste round out the competition.

– Rappler.com