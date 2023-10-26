NBA All-Star Game returning to East vs West format

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game returns to its classic format of Eastern Conference vs Western Conference as well as traditional four-quarter scoring.

The game will be played February 18 in Indianapolis.

“While the NBA All-Star Game will no longer have an untimed fourth quarter or conclude when one team reaches or surpasses the Final Target Score, the teams will continue to compete to win each quarter for a charitable organization of their choosing,” the league said in its announcement Wednesday, October 25.

Team captains will be the starters who receive the most fan votes in their respective conference.

The league began tinkering with the ASG format in 2018, having captains draft their teams from a pool of 24 players. – Rappler.com