NBA All-Star returns to East-West format in LeBron’s 20th game

HAMMER. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for a dunk in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James earns his 20th All-Star selection, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most all-time in NBA history as he captains the Western conference team

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will face off as All-Star captains for the fourth time when the best players from the Eastern and Western conferences square off against each other at the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis on Sunday, February 18 (Monday, February 19, Manila time).

The game will mark another milestone in James’ storied career. The 39-year-old is celebrating his 20th All-Star selection, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most all-time.

James is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game this season. He earned 10 All-Star selections with the Cleveland Cavaliers, six with the Los Angeles Lakers, and four with the Miami Heat.

“I give credit and a lot of respect to my fans who have been along with me through this whole 21-year journey,” James said. “And voting me in as an All-Star starter for the 20th consecutive time, (I’m) just very humbled. Very blessed to be able to do what I love to do and just try to give back, give back to the game that’s given (to) me over two decades.

“So, to be able to know this is the first time ever in NBA history to have this many All-Star starts or whatever the case might be, it’s very cool.”

James will start for the Western Conference alongside Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

The Eastern Conference starting lineup features a pair of Milwaukee Bucks players with Antetokounmpo and guard Damian Lillard. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum also are slated to start.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was voted in as an All-Star starter, but he will be sidelined by a knee injury. All-Star reserve Julius Randle of the New York Knicks also is out with injury.

The Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young and the Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes were named as injury replacements for Embiid and Randle.

The Eastern Conference team’s head coach will be Bucks coach Doc Rivers, and he will decide who takes Embiid’s spot in the starting lineup. Some of the top frontcourt options include Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.

Haliburton might get the biggest ovation when the starters are introduced. He will make his second All-Star appearance and first All-Star start on his home court in Indianapolis.

“This means the world to me,” said Haliburton, who is averaging 21.8 points and 11.7 assists. “Shout out to all the fans, my peers, and the media for the love that I’ve received. I’m excited to represent the organization, especially with the event here in Indiana this year. I can’t wait to share this weekend with everyone who played a part in helping me achieve this honor.”

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch will coach the Western Conference. He will have two of his players, guard Anthony Edwards and big man Karl-Anthony Towns, as options off the bench.

This marks the first time the Eastern Conference will face the Western Conference since 2017. The past six seasons have featured mixed teams selected by James, Antetokounmpo, Durant, and Stephen Curry.

Tatum was the All-Star Game MVP last season as Team Giannis held on for a 184-175 win over Team LeBron. The Celtics’ forward finished with 55 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Before that, Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis in back-to-back All-Star Games in 2019-20. – Rappler.com