Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari to 2-year deal

NEW CREW. Danilo Gallinari last played for the Hawks.

The Boston Celtics agreed to a two-year, $13.3 million deal with veteran forward Danilo Gallinari, ESPN reported Sunday, July 10.

The 33-year-old Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season for the Atlanta Hawks. He was traded earlier this offseason to the San Antonio Spurs, who waived him and made him an unrestricted free agent.

In 13 seasons, Gallinari has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. The Italy native has shot 38.2% from beyond the arc and made 1,426 career three-pointers in 728 games (563 starts).

Gallinari has played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Atlanta.

The deal with Boston includes a player option in the second season, ESPN reported. Gallinari is expected to provide bench depth for the Celtics, who reached the NBA Finals last season before losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games. – Rappler.com