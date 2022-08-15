Brittney Griner defense team appeals against Russian drugs conviction

LAPSE IN JUDGMENT. Brittney Griner says she made an 'honest mistake' by entering Russia with cannabis oil, which is illegal in the country.

The defense team of Brittney Griner, the American basketball star jailed for nine years in Russia on drugs charges, has appealed against her conviction for narcotics possession and trafficking, her lawyer Maria Blagovolina told Reuters on Monday, August 15.

Griner, who had played for a Russian club, was arrested at a Moscow airport on February 17 after cannabis-infused vape cartridges were found in her luggage.

She pleaded guilty to the charges but said she had made an “honest mistake” by entering Russia with cannabis oil, which is illegal in the country. She was convicted on August 4.

The US government says Griner was wrongfully detained. It has offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States. – Rappler.com