Hornets star LaMelo Ball out multiple weeks with ankle sprain

TOP GUN. Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball up the court in NBA action.

LaMelo Ball, who averages a career-high 24.7 points, gets sidelined anew, just a season after missing several months due to injury

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball sprained his right ankle on Sunday night, November 26, and will be out of action for multiple weeks, according to multiple media reports Tuesday, November 28.

Ball, who missed several months last season with a fractured right ankle, has a sprain this time, according to ESPN and The Athletic reports following an MRI.

Late in the second quarter of the Hornets’ 130-117 loss, Ball drove to the lane and made a left-handed layup over Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

Ball appeared to land awkwardly on his right leg and needed assistance to the locker room.

Ball, 22, is averaging a career-high 24.7 points a game along with 5.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 15 games (all starts).

He was ruled out for the rest of the season in February with a fractured right ankle and was also limited to 51 games as a rookie due to injuries.

In four seasons with the Hornets, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft averages 19.9 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.3 rebounds in 177 games (157 starts). – Rappler.com