Pelicans’ CJ McCollum diagnosed with collapsed lung

VETERAN. New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center.

CJ McCollum has pneumothorax in his right lung – the same lung that collapsed in 2021 when he still played for the Trail Blazers

CJ McCollum suffered a small pneumothorax, a form of collapsed lung, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Sunday, November 5 (Monday, November 6, Manila time).

The diagnosis was made after imaging was taken earlier Sunday. The Pelicans said McCollum will undergo additional examination in the next 48 hours to monitor his progress.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a pneumothorax happens when air leaks into the space between the lung and the chest wall. The air pushes on the outside of the lung, causing it to collapse.

McCollum had the pneumothorax in his right lung – the same lung that collapsed in December 2021, when he played for the Portland Trail Blazers.

McCollum played 33 minutes in New Orleans’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, scoring 13 points and adding 6 assists and 3 blocks. It is unclear when he suffered the collapsed lung.

The shooting guard is in his second full season with the Pelicans after spending his first eight-plus NBA seasons with Portland. In six games this season, he has averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. – Rappler.com