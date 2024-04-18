‘Dream Team’ in Paris: All-Star USA starts Olympic camp in July

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

All 12 members of the Paris ‘Dream Team’ have been NBA All-Stars, including four NBA MVPs and six NBA champions

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer LeBron James and reigning Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid headline an All-Star lineup named to the United States men’s basketball team for the Paris Olympics, USA Basketball announced on Wednesday, April 17 (Thursday, April 18, Manila time).

James, who has won two Olympic golds and a bronze but sat out the last two Games, will be joined by Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Phoenix Suns three-time Olympic champion Kevin Durant, and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry.

“We know we have a collection of incredible talent for this summer. And a lot of guys are experienced,” USA Basketball men’s national team managing director Grant Hill told reporters in New York on Wednesday.

“They know very well just how difficult this is. We can’t just show up, you know, we have to come. We have to play. We have to compete.”

Training camp is scheduled to begin July 6 in Las Vegas.

Also named to the squad were Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

All 12 members of the Paris “Dream Team” have been NBA All-Stars and it includes four NBA MVPs and six NBA champions.

Hill said that an “overwhelming” number of players wanted to be a part of the team and that James committed to competing in Paris in a passing conversation not long after breaking the all-time scoring record.

“I just went up to him and said, ‘Hey, man, I need to you in Paris.’ And he was like, ‘I’m in,'” said Hill.

“He deserves – because of all that he’s done and what he’s still doing – to be on this roster. And so we’re thrilled.”

The US will play in Group C with Serbia, South Sudan, and the winner of a qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico on August 3.

Embiid, a native of Cameroon, was eligible to play for the host country, but informed Hill in October that he would play on the American squad instead of Team France.

“I’m grateful to these 12 men for their commitment to represent USA Basketball,” Hill said.

“The United States is home to some of the best basketball players in the world and I appreciate the vast interest in being part of this roster. These decisions weren’t easy, but it was a pleasure to go through the process and reach this outcome.”

Durant was a 2010 World Cup gold medalist and is the USA’s all-time Olympic statistical leader in total points (435), scoring average (19.8 points per game), field goals (146), three-point field goals (74) and free throws (69). He ranks third in rebounds (118) and blocks (16) and fourth in games played (24) and assists (71).

James has scored 273 points (third all-time among Americans) in the Olympics to date. This would be his fourth Olympics and first since 2012. He won gold in 2008 and 2012 and made his Olympics debut in 2004 (bronze).

Curry makes his Olympics debut but is a Team USA veteran as a two-time World Cup champion (2010, 2014).

The Paris Games are scheduled for July 26 to August 11. – Rappler.com