Jimmy Butler, Heat topple Celtics to steal Game 1 of East finals

UNDERDOGS. Heat forward Jimmy Butler dribbles against Celtics guard Derrick White in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat storm back from a double-digit deficit to stun the favored Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals opener

Jimmy Butler played a solid all-around game with 35 points, 7 assists, 6 steals, and 5 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 123-116 victory over the host Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night, May 17 (Thursday, May 18, Manila time).

Bam Adebayo recorded 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists as the Heat recovered from a 13-point, second-quarter deficit.

Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent all scored 15 points apiece for Miami.

Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 7 rebounds and Jaylen Brown added 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists for Boston.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points, Robert Williams III had 14 points and 7 rebounds and Marcus Smart registered 13 points and 11 assists for the Celtics.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday night in Boston.

The Heat led 114-105 after Butler’s basket with 5:33 remaining before the Celtics scored the next five points.

Martin halted a Miami scoring drought of 3:23 by burying a three-pointer to make it 117-110 with 2:10 to go.

Butler then made a triple that went in and out and back in to make it a 10-point game with 1:03 left and the Heat closed it out.

Miami shot 54.1% from the field, including 16-of-31 from three-point range.

Boston made 51.9% of its shots and was 10-of-29 from behind the arc. Derrick White added 11 points for the Celtics.

Miami trailed 66-57 at halftime before outscoring Boston 46-25 in the third quarter to take a 12-point advantage.

The Celtics led 71-59 after Smart’s three-pointer 65 seconds into the period before the Heat’s explosion began.

Miami used a 13-1 burst to tie the score. The Heat later went on an 10-2 push to move ahead 86-80 on a triple by Strus with 4:25 left in the period.

Butler’s three-pointer made it 95-87 with 1:56 left and Strus capped the quarter’s 17-of-26 shooting performance with another trey with 7.6 seconds remaining as Miami took a 103-91 lead into the final stanza.

Boston fought back with the initial seven points of the fourth quarter to move within five but couldn’t catch the Heat.

Tatum scored 18 first-half points. The score was tied at 47 before the Celtics went on a 15-2 run to open up a 13-point lead with 2:08 left in the second quarter.

Butler scored 15 points and Lowry had 13 in the first half for the Heat. – Rappler.com