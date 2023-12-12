Giannis Antetokounmpo helps Bucks top Bulls in overtime

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.



Giannis Antetokounmpo and 5 other Milwaukee Bucks score double figures to topple the Chicago Bulls in overtime

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks outlast the visiting Chicago Bulls 133-129 in overtime on Monday (Tuesday, December 12, Manila time).

Brook Lopez and Malik Beasley scored 19 points apiece, Bobby Portis Jr. added 17 points, Damian Lillard chipped in 14 points, and Khris Middleton had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Milwaukee led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter before Chicago forced overtime on DeMar DeRozan’s floating jumper with three seconds remaining.

Milwaukee scored eight of the first nine points in overtime before Chicago cut the deficit to 131-129 on DeRozan’s dunk with 12 seconds left. Lillard converted two free throws for the final margin.

DeRozan scored a season-high 41 points and Coby White added a season-high 33 for Chicago, which had its winning streak stopped at four games. Patrick Williams scored 15 points, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Andre Drummond tallied nine points and 16 rebounds.

AJ Green chipped in a season-high 12 points for the Bucks, who avenged a 120-113 overtime loss to the Bulls on Nov. 30.

Milwaukee began its season-long six-game homestand by shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 15-of-37 (40.5 percent) from 3-point range. The Bucks improved to 11-2 at home this season.

Chicago fell short despite another strong outing by White, who shot 12-of-20 from the field, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. White has made at least one 3-pointer in a franchise-best 11 straight games.

Milwaukee used a 14-2 run to move ahead 51-39 early in the second quarter and held a 74-65 advantage at the half after shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 12-of-20 (60 percent) from 3-point range. DeRozan scored 22 points and White had 19 to lead Chicago.

The Bulls battled back and pulled within 91-89 at the end of the third quarter after holding Milwaukee to five field goals and 17 points in the period.

Chicago played without guard Alex Caruso, who sat out with a sprained left ankle. – Rappler.com