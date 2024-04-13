Tight windup: Timberwolves pull into 3-way tie for first in West

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Minnesota Timberwolves forge a three-way tie with the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 1 in the Western Conference, all with just one game left in the regular season

Rudy Gobert scored 25 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 109-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, April 12 (Saturday, April 13, Manila time) in Minneapolis.

Naz Reid added 19 points off the bench for Minnesota (56-25), which pulled into a three-way tie with the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 56-25 for the best record in the Western Conference with one game to play in the regular season.

There have NEVER BEEN three teams tied record-wise for a chance at the #1 seed with 1 game left 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mEtXSKyaMb — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2024

The Nuggets lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, while the Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks.

Minnesota will wrap up its regular-season campaign against the Phoenix Suns, Denver against the Memphis Grizzlies, and Oklahoma against the Dallas Mavericks – all at 3:30 am on Monday, April 15, Manila time.

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns scored 11 points and dished 8 assists in his first game since March 4. Towns had been sidelined due to a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Trae Young scored 19 points and distributed 7 assists to lead Atlanta (36-45). Clint Capela recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Gobert becomes the first player in Timberwolves history with 25+ points and 15+ rebounds while shooting 100% from the field (min. 10 attempts). https://t.co/Eye1O3mwmW — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 13, 2024

The score was even at 98-98 with 3:41 to go after Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards sank two free throws.

Kobe Bufkin quickly answered with a basket to put the Hawks on top 100-98.

Towns stepped forward, sinking a go-ahead three-pointer with 2:29 to go. Edwards increased the Timberwolves’ lead to 103-100 by making a jump shot with 1:56 remaining.

Bufkin scored again to cut the deficit to 103-102, but Edwards answered with a jump shot to give the Timberwolves a 105-102 lead with 49.1 seconds left.

Again, Atlanta pulled within one point. A dunk by Bruno Fernando cut the deficit to 105-104 with 21.1 seconds left.

The Hawks sent Edwards to the line, and he calmly made two free throws to put Minnesota ahead 107-104 with 18.1 seconds to play.

Vit Krejci missed a three-point attempt on Atlanta’s next possession, and Gobert made two free throws on the other end to increase the Timberwolves’ lead to 109-104.

Bufkin made a basket in the final seconds to finish the scoring before the buzzer sounded.

The score was even at 80-80 entering the fourth quarter.

The Hawks trailed by as many as 17 points in the third period.

Edwards made a jump shot to put the Timberwolves on top 76-59 with 6:36 left in the quarter.

Atlanta closed the third on a 21-4 run to erase the deficit. That included a string of 14 consecutive points, capped by a three-pointer from Young with 1:58 remaining.

The Timberwolves held a 56-47 lead at the half. – Rappler.com