Irving-Doncic pair still winless as Timberwolves edge Mavericks

TAKING THE LEAD. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving continue to work out the kinks in their second game together as the Minnesota Timberwolves edge the Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Edwards scored 32 points and Rudy Gobert recorded a double-double as the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves withstood a 26-point fourth quarter by Kyrie Irving to beat the Dallas Mavericks 124-121 on Monday (Tuesday, February 14, Manila time).

Gobert had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, which led by as many as 26 midway through the third quarter. Jaden McDaniels scored 19 points, Mike Conley added 12 points and nine assists, Kyle Anderson had 12 points and Naz Reid chipped in 10.

Playing his first home game since being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at last week’s trade deadline, Irving hit a 3-pointer that cut the Mavericks’ deficit to 123-121 with 28.4 seconds left. Following Conley’s free throw,

Dallas saw its comeback hopes end with a turnover on its last possession.

Irving finished with 36 points for the Mavericks, who lost the season series to Minnesota 2-1. Luka Doncic had 33 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, while Christian Wood had 24 points.

Trailing by 18, the Mavericks rallied behind Irving, who scored 14 of the team’s first 17 points of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 109-99 with 8:14 remaining.

Dallas pulled within single digits for the first time in the second half at 116-108 after Irving scored with 4:12 to play.

Anderson, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, scored with two minutes left to put Minnesota ahead by six.

Edwards scored 12 points in the opening quarter for the Wolves, who led 33-23 at the end of the period after closing on an 18-8 run.

Conley, who joined the Wolves after being traded from the Utah Jazz last week, hit a 3-pointer with 4:04 left in the first half to put his team ahead 54-46.

Wood made a 3-pointer to end the half and entered the break with 18 points. Minnesota led 65-54 after shooting 60 percent from the field.

The Wolves maintained a double-digit lead throughout the third quarter and held a 100-82 advantage at the end of the period.

Dallas played without guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who is listed as day-to-day due to right hamstring tightness. – Rappler.com