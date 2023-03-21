Prince drops 8-of-8 triples, counters Randle’s 57 as Wolves edge Knicks

SHOWDOWN. New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Taurean Prince drops 35 points on 8-of-8 shooting from three as the Minnesota Timberwolves withstand New York Knicks' star Julius Randle's 57-point bomb for the win

Taurean Prince outdueled Julius Randle in a battle of performances that flirted with history Monday night (Tuesday, March 21, Manila time), hitting all eight of his 3-point shots and scoring the insurance basket with 10.4 seconds remaining as the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves edged the New York Knicks 140-134.

Prince finished one 3-pointer shy of tying the NBA record for most 3-pointers without a miss, held by Ben Gordon (twice) and Latrell Sprewell. Prince is just the seventh player to hit at least eight 3-pointers without a miss.

The Timberwolves needed every bit of Prince’s effort to overcome a 57-point performance by Randle, who tied Richie Guerin (December 11, 1959) for the third-most points in a game in team history and finished five points shy of tying Carmelo Anthony’s franchise mark, set January 24, 2014.

Randle scored 26 points in the third quarter, a team record for any quarter, as he led a comeback from a 17-point first-half deficit. But any hope the Knicks had of winning ended when Randle was whistled for a technical foul for spiking the ball after Prince’s decisive layup.

Mike Conley (24 points, 11 assists) had a double-double for the Timberwolves (36-37), who snapped a three-game losing streak despite playing without leading scorer Anthony Edwards (right ankle).

Jaden McDaniels scored 18 points while Rudy Gobert had 16. Naz Reid added 12 points and Kyle Anderson finished with 10.

Jalen Brunson (23 points, 10 assists) posted a double-double for the Knicks (42-31), who had their three-game winning streak halted. Immanuel Quickley had 19 points while RJ Barrett (13 points) and Josh Hart (10 points) also got into double figures.

Conley hit three free throws — a sequence that included the third tie and sixth lead change of the quarter — to give the Timberwolves the lead for good at 132-131 with 2:17 left.

Brunson missed a driving layup and Prince drained another 3-pointer. Randle turned the ball over and committed a foul on the next possession, after which McDaniels hit a pair of free throws.

Randle then converted an old-fashioned three-point play, but Prince responded with the decisive driving layup with 10.4 seconds left before Conley hit the subsequent technical free throw. – Rappler.com