Paolo Banchero-led rally pushes Magic to stun Sixers from 21 points down

STUNNER. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts after dunking the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Top rookie pick Paolo Banchero scores 29 to help lift the Orlando Magic from a 21-point deficit and stun the contending Philadelphia 76ers

Paolo Banchero had 29 points and nine rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday (Tuesday, January 31, Manila time).

Banchero’s dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead.

Moritz Wagner also hit a clutch jumper and sank two free throws in the final 2:34.

Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 12 points and nine rebounds and Markelle Fultz added 12 points and 10 assists for the Magic, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 30 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden and Tobias Harris added 17 points apiece and Matisse Thybulle had 10. Harden also chipped in eight rebounds and six assists.

The Sixers, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped, trailed 115-109 with 1:47 remaining after two free throws by De’Anthony Melton. However, they committed three costly turnovers the rest of the way.

Moritz Wagner converted a nifty three-point play with 7:03 remaining for a 103-101 Magic advantage.

On Orlando’s next possession, Moritz Wagner completed another three-point play for a five-point lead. Embiid committed his fifth foul on the play, which was unsuccessfully challenged by Sixers coach Doc Rivers.

Cole Anthony’s trey with 5:41 to go propelled the Magic to a 109-101 lead.

Embiid hit a short jumper with 2:53 left to close Philadelphia within 111-107.

The Sixers used an 8-0 run to open the third quarter to go ahead 70-52.

But the Magic didn’t wilt and sliced within 75-70 with 5:41 left in the period following a thunderous two-handed dunk by Fultz. When Gary Harris dropped in a 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining, the Magic took a 90-87 lead.

Orlando led 94-90 at the end of the third.

Philadelphia went ahead 48-27 with 5:37 left in the second quarter after two free throws by Embiid.

The Magic slowly began to rally and even made nine straight shots to pull within 58-47 after Mo Bamba’s 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining.

The Sixers held a 62-52 advantage at halftime thanks in large part to Embiid’s 21-points.

The Sixers bolted to a 21-4 lead and ended the first quarter ahead 30-17. Orlando missed 17 of its first 20 shots. – Rappler.com