Harden posts triple-double in 76ers’ win over Knicks

Former NBA MVP James Harden immediately makes his presence felt in just his second game for the 76ers, who have won three games in a row

James Harden posted a triple-double in his second game with Philadelphia, recording 29 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds as the visiting 76ers pulled away late in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks, 125-109, on Sunday, February 27 (Monday, February 28, Manila time).

Harden, acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on February 10, added 5 steals as he became the first player in 76ers history to finish with at least 25 points, 15 assists, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals in a game.

Joel Embiid scored 37 points while going 23-of-27 from the free-throw line – the makes and attempts were career-highs – for the 76ers, who have won three in a row and five of six. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Tobias Harris 12.

For the Knicks, who have lost nine of their past 10 games, RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier each had 24 points, while Julius Randle (16 points, 10 rebounds) had a double-double. Immanuel Quickley added 21 points off the bench.

The 76ers held a pair of six-point leads in the first quarter, which ended with Harden scoring his team’s final 7 points to put the visitors up 38-35. Philadelphia led throughout the second quarter and took its biggest lead at 63-51 following a 6-0 run by Embiid.

The 76ers led 65-56 at the half and maintained a lead of at least 4 points in the third quarter until Quickley scored 5 points in a period-ending 8-3 run that cut the lead to 91-89.

Quickley scored 5 points as the Knicks took their first lead since the first quarter by opening the fourth period on a 9-4 surge. But Harden scored 5 straight points to put the 76ers back ahead 100-98. Barrett responded with a layup before Harris hit a pair of free throws to give Philadelphia the lead for good.

The Knicks twice got within a point, the last time at 106-105 on a layup by Obi Toppin with 7:01 left, before Embiid scored the next 6 points on a dunk and 4 free throws to begin a game-ending 19-4 run. – Rappler.com