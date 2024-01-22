Kevin Durant goes on scoring onslaught as Suns extend hot run

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MEAN MUG. Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) hug during the second half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Footprint Center.

Kevin Durant and the Suns claim their fifth consecutive win at the expense of a Pacers side missing star guard Tyrese Haliburton

Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns recovered after squandering a double-digit lead to hold off the visiting Indiana Pacers, 117-110, on Sunday, January 21 (Monday, January 22, Manila time).

Phoenix, which won its fifth in a row, pounced on an Indiana team playing the last date of a six-game road swing. The Pacers were also without standout guard Tyrese Haliburton, who missed five games due to a hamstring injury before returning to the lineup on Friday. He was a late scratch on Sunday due to maintenance.

The Suns built a 14-point lead just past the midpoint of the first quarter and kept the Pacers at arm’s length much of the night until an 11-0 Indiana run in the fourth.

Buddy Hield bookended the run with two of his five three-pointers on the night. Hield led six Pacers scorers in double figures with 18 points.

Phoenix answered Indiana’s surge with a game-closing 14-5 run, ignited when Durant made the last of his four treys. He shot 18 of 25 from the floor overall, grabbed 9 rebounds and tallied 3 blocks.

Bradley Beal highlighted the Suns’ decisive run with a trio of baskets, part of his 25-point effort. He scored 6 of Phoenix’s 8 points in a span of 1:26 late in the fourth.

Devin Booker added 26 points despite shooting 1-for-7 from three-point range. He also dished out a game-high 8 assists.

Grayson Allen shot 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and chipped in 13 points for Phoenix, while Jusuf Nurkic grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam finished with 15 points and a team-high 7 assists in his second game with Indiana since a trade from Toronto. Jalen Smith added 15 points off the bench, while fellow Pacers reserves Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin added 10 points and 9 rebounds, and 13 points with 6 rebounds, respectively.

The Suns led 65-61 at the break behind stellar 60.5% shooting from the floor and 20 points from Durant. – Rappler.com