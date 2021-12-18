Lillard erupts for 43 points to carry Blazers past Hornets

STRUGGLE. Damian Lillard and the Blazers win for just the second time in their last 12 games.

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points and added eight assists and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 125-116 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Friday, December 17 (Saturday, December 18, Manila time).

Ben McLemore established a season best with 28 points off the bench and matched his career high of 8 three-pointers as Portland won for just the second time in its past 12 games. Norman Powell added 14 points to help the Trail Blazers halt a six-game home losing streak.

LaMelo Ball scored 27 points in 29 minutes in his first action since missing six games due to COVID-19 protocols. But he couldn’t end Charlotte’s troubles in the Pacific Northwest as the club dropped its 14th straight game in Portland since last winning during the 2007-08 season.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points, PJ Washington scored 16, and Miles Bridges and Cody Martin had 14 apiece. Bridges added a career-best 11 assists.

The Trail Blazers set a franchise record with 16 first-half three-pointers while holding an 81-55 lead at the break.

The Hornets trailed by 29 in the third quarter before whittling away at the deficit. Ball and Oubre made consecutive baskets to cut Portland’s lead to 118-112 with 1:17 left.

But McLemore knocked down his eighth trey with 49.8 seconds left to dent the Charlotte rally and the Trail Blazers closed it out from there.

Portland connected on 51.8% of its fieldgoal attempts, including 21 of 47 from three-point range. Jusuf Nurkic added 10 points before fouling out and Larry Nance Jr. also scored 10.

Lillard matched his season best of 6 three-pointers for the Trail Blazers.

The Hornets made 47.8% of their shots and were 13-of-37 from behind the arc.

Lillard scored 17 first-quarter points as Portland led 41-24.

It was McLemore’s turn in the second as he made 6 three-point attempts and scored 20 points. He drained back-to-back three-pointers to push the advantage to 28 with 4:56 left and later drained another one for a 73-44 lead with 3:24 to play.

Lillard capped the first-half splurge with a three-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining.

Lillard scored 14 points in the third quarter, including a three-pointer that grew the lead to 93-64 with 7:53 left. Charlotte later went on an 18-6 surge to pull within 15 before the Trail Blazers took a 103-86 advantage entering the fourth quarter. – Rappler.com