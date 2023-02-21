Giannis avoids major wrist injury after 20-second All-Star Game appearance

NO FREAKY INJURY. Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds up the NBA All-Star Game Trophy after the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo evades a major wrist injury upon further testing after playing just the first possession of the All-Star Game as a precaution

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo does not have a major wrist injury, The Athletic and ESPN reported on Monday (Tuesday, February 21, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo traveled to New York to undergo further testing on his ailing right wrist, ESPN reported, and per both The Athletic and ESPN, the examination found no serious damage.

He reportedly has a strained ligament and will be able to return to action once the swelling and pain subside.

Antetokounmpo played just 20 seconds in the All-Star Game on Sunday, still hampered by the wrist injury he sustained in the Bucks’ road win over the Chicago Bulls.

Antetokounmpo scored the first basket of the All-Star Game on a lay-in and immediately followed with an intentional foul so he could exit the game.

Team Giannis went on to beat Team LeBron 184-175 in the game.

“Taking it day by day, try to get healthy,” Antetokounmpo said. “You know, obviously I had the incident three days ago. I don’t think it’s smart in any way to … play a lot of minutes in the All-Star Game.”

Antetokounmpo also skipped the All-Star Skills Challenge on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 47 starts this season.

The Bucks will host the Miami Heat in their return. Second-place Milwaukee is 41-17, a half-game behind the first-place Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. – Rappler.com