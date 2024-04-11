Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss final 3 games of season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WORRISOME. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo grabs his leg in the third quarter and left the game against the Celtics with an injury.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will receive daily treatment and evaluation, the Bucks announce just a few days before the NBA playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday, April 10, that Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the remaining three games of the regular season with a left soleus (calf) strain.

The two-time MVP exited Tuesday night’s 104-91 home victory against the Boston Celtics with the injury. He will receive daily treatment and evaluation, the team said in a release. The soleus is a muscle in the rear of the calf.

The Bucks (49-31) began their final stretch with Wednesday night’s home finale win against the Orlando Magic, 117-99. Milwaukee ranks No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, ahead of the New York Knicks (47-32) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-33) and Magic (46-34).

Antetokounmpo, 29, sustained the non-contact injury in the third quarter. After inbounding the ball following a made basket, he took a few steps before falling to the floor untouched. He grabbed at his lower left leg and was helped off the floor by medical staff.

Antetokounmpo never returned and was officially ruled out in the fourth quarter.

Prior to exiting, Antetokounmpo had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks in 29 minutes. In 73 games (all starts) this season, the eight-time All-Star has averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. – Rappler.com