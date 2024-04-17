Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss start of playoffs – report

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MAIN MAN. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo calls a play during their game against the Celtics.

The Bucks hope to survive without injured star Giannis Antetokounmpo at the start of the playoffs versus the Pacers, who dominated them in the regular season

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the start of the first-round series between the Bucks and the Indiana Pacers with a left calf strain, ESPN reported Tuesday, April 16 (Wednesday, April 17, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo was sidelined for the final three games of the regular season after the two-time MVP exited the April 9 win over the Boston Celtics.

ESPN reported Antetokounmpo committed to around-the-clock treatment for the muscle strain but was doubtful for Game 1 in Milwaukee.

The Pacers are the No. 6 seed in the East and dominated the regular-season series with the third-seeded Bucks, going 4-1.

In Milwaukee’s lone win this season over Indiana on December. 13, Antetokounmpo scored 64 points with 14 rebounds and 4 steals to carry the Bucks to a 140-126 victory.

Without Antetokounmpo, the third-seeded Bucks lost the No. 2 spot in the East to the New York Knicks on the final day of the regular season.

Antetokounmpo, 29, played in 73 regular-season games and the eight-time All-Star averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on a career-best 61.1% shooting from the field. – Rappler.com