Warriors’ Green vents frustration over game postponement

'How do you continue to cancel games when you've implemented rules to prevent this from happening?' says Warriors star Draymond Green

SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Golden State forward Draymond Green expressed his frustration with the league’s decision to postpone the Warriors road game against Denver just hours before tip-off on Thursday, December 30, after the Nuggets were unable to field the necessary eight players due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Warriors, who are currently tied for first place in the Western Conference, fell 89-86 to the Nuggets in San Francisco on Tuesday in a game where Green was one of four players on the team sidelined by the protocols.

“How do you continue to cancel games when you’ve implemented rules to prevent this from happening?” Green said on Twitter.

“Is that not a competitive advantage for other teams? The guys we didn’t have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesdays loss? Pick a side but don’t straddle the fence.”

Green, who has won three championships with the Warriors, noted the NBA will likely make up the game by forcing the Warriors to play on back-to-back nights down the stretch, which would give Denver an advantage.

“But they got to sneak a win when we weren’t at full strength, only two days ago??? Let’s make it make some sense here,” he added.

The versatile three-time All-Star is averaging 8.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 31 games this season.

A total of 11 NBA games have been postponed since December 14 as a surge in COVID-19 cases wreaks havoc across sports leagues.

Earlier in the day, reports said that Denver coach Michael Malone had entered the protocol. The Nuggets began the day with three players on the COVID-19 list: Jeff Green, Bones Hyland, and Zeke Nnaji.

Four other players were deemed questionable entering Thursday: Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Monte Morris (knee), Austin Rivers (thumb), and Vlatko Cancar (non-COVID illness). Eight healthy players are required for a team to compete.

The decision to postpone the game didn’t sit well with Green, who along with teammates Damion Lee and Moses Moody didn’t play Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols. – Rappler.com