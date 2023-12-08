Rappler Talk Sports: Rip Hamilton on Jordan, Kobe, and former champ Pistons

LIVE

NBA champion Richard ‘Rip’ Hamilton visits Manila and shares stories on the legendary Michael Jordan and the late, great Kobe Bryant, and what it’s like to contend for the NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons

MANILA, Philippines – A former NBA icon made his way to Manila as Richard “Rip” Hamilton visited the country in partnership with NBA Philippines.

During his stay, the former Detroit Piston and NBA champion sat down with Rappler to discuss how excited he is to be back in the country, and reminisce the heyday of his contending Pistons in the Eastern Conference.

Hamilton also recalled what it was like to be teammates with the great Michael Jordan and how challenging it was to go up against the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

The three-time NBA All-Star also discussed what it would take for someone in the Philippines to possibly thrive in the NBA one day. – Rappler.com