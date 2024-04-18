NBA bans Jontay Porter for life for gambling violations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BROTHERS. Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors (right) and Michael Porter Jr of the Denver Nuggets.

The NBA punishes Raptors big man Jontay Porter for disclosing confidential information to a bettor and betting on NBA games himself

The NBA issued a lifetime ban to Jontay Porter following an investigation into his involvement in gambling on league games, it announced Wednesday, April 17 (Thursday, April 18, Manila time).

An investigation directed by the league found that Porter “violated league rules by disclosing confidential information to sports bettors, limiting his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games,” according to a league news release.

Porter, a center, was under a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors in the 2023-24 season.

“There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“While legal sports betting creates transparency that helps identify suspicious or abnormal activity, this matter also raises important issues about the sufficiency of the regulatory framework currently in place, including the types of bets offered on our games and players. Working closely with all relevant stakeholders across the industry, we will continue to work diligently to safeguard our league and game.”

According to the league, Porter played only three minutes of the Raptors’ home loss to the Sacramento Kings on March 20 before telling the team he didn’t feel well. Prior to the game, he “disclosed confidential information about his own health status to an individual he knew to be an NBA bettor,” the league said.

Additionally, per the NBA, another known better placed an $80,000 online wager that would have paid out $1.1 million if Porter underperformed the odds.

The prop bet was frozen and not paid after it was deemed suspicious.

The NBA also reported that between January and March as a member of the Raptors or their G League team, Raptors 905, Porter placed at least 13 bets on NBA games through an associate’s account and won about $22,000.

Porter, 24, averaged 4.4 points through 26 games (five starts) for Toronto this season. He began his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020-21, then didn’t appear in the league the next two seasons.

He last played on March 22.

His older brother, Michael Porter Jr., started 81 games for the Denver Nuggets this season. – Rappler.com