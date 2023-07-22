Kemba Walker signs 1-year contract with AS Monaco

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kemba Walker takes his talent to the French basketball league as the veteran guard signs a one-year contract with champion squad AS Monaco

Four-time NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker signed a one-year contract with AS Monaco on Friday, July 21.

Financial terms were not disclosed by Monaco, which won its first French pro league title last season by sweeping Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 in the finals. Monaco finished in third place in the EuroLeague.

Walker, 33, averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 rebounds in nine games (one start) last season with the Dallas Mavericks.

He has averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 750 career games (697 starts) with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2011-2019), Boston Celtics (2019-2021), New York Knicks (2021-2022), and Mavericks.

Dallas waived the veteran guard last January. – Rappler.com