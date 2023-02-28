Lakers fear LeBron James set to miss ‘multiple weeks’ after foot injury

CRITICAL TIME. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers' critical playoff push may be in serious jeopardy as NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James seeks multiple opinions on recovering a twisted right foot

LeBron James will miss the Los Angeles Lakers’ next matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies due to right foot soreness, and there is concern he could be sidelined for weeks, according to multiple media reports.

The Athletic reported that James would seek multiple medical opinions to determine his status.

James scored 26 points in the Lakers’ 111-108 win over the Dallas Mavericks, but he twisted his right foot when he stepped on an opponent’s foot in the third quarter. He was able to finish the game but was clearly still in pain afterward.

“It’s been better,” he said of his injury postgame. “But I definitely wasn’t going to go to the locker room and not finish the game out. Just understood the importance of the game.”

“We’ll monitor it the next couple days, see how it feels and go from there.”

The 19-time All-Star is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 47 games this season.

Even with two big wins — over Dallas and the Golden State Warriors — coming out of the break, Los Angeles began the week in 12th place in the West. That was a game out of the final playoff play-in spot and 2 1/2 out of a top-six landing with just 21 games remaining.

At the All-Star break, James called the Lakers’ stretch run “23 of the most important (regular-season) games” of his career. – Rappler.com